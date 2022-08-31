Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Editorial: Announcement to take GST on Kiwisaver fees bombs

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Revenue Minister David Parker introduced and reversed a proposal to charge GST on Kiwisaver fund providers in a remarkable about-turn this week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Revenue Minister David Parker introduced and reversed a proposal to charge GST on Kiwisaver fund providers in a remarkable about-turn this week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

EDITORIAL

The Government seemingly dropped a bombshell on the public this week, with the fallout potentially spreading to every one of the three million members of the KiwiSaver scheme. Yesterday afternoon, Revenue Minister David Parker

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.