Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Editorial: Love will have its way, no matter how hard to understand

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Liam Reid and Davina Reid (nee Murray). Photo / Herald graphic

Liam Reid and Davina Reid (nee Murray). Photo / Herald graphic

EDITORIAL

It's a bind as old as time, or at least 160 years old. In 1862, American poet Emily Dickinson wrote, "The heart wants what it wants, or else it does not care".

This week,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.