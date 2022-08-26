Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak editorial: Air routes opening up

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
An Air New Zealand Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner takes off from Auckland International Airport, bound for Sydney. Photo / Supplied

An Air New Zealand Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner takes off from Auckland International Airport, bound for Sydney. Photo / Supplied

EDITORIAL

We're taking to the skies again.

And, on the back of some massive losses, airlines are hoping to pick up patronage as hard and fast as possible.

Our flagship carrier Air New Zealand posted

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.