An Air New Zealand Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner takes off from Auckland International Airport, bound for Sydney. Photo / Supplied

EDITORIAL

We're taking to the skies again.

And, on the back of some massive losses, airlines are hoping to pick up patronage as hard and fast as possible.

Our flagship carrier Air New Zealand posted its third straight annual loss after months of lockdowns and border closures earlier in the year pummelled travel. But the airline signalled a belief the worst of the losses are over and anticipates flying capacity to reach 75-80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels for the 2023 financial year following the reopening of the country's borders.

Chief executive Greg Foran hinted the airline was working on some attractive incentives to entice patrons. "For customers, we've been focused on restoring services, maintaining a choice of fares and launching innovations to improve their journey with us."

Qantas this week announced a direct challenge to Air New Zealand with a Sydney-Auckland-New York route. The airline posted its third straight loss of more than NZ$1 billion on Thursday, attributing its woes to Delta, Omicron and high costs from restarting after lockdowns.

The Australian carrier also announced a new Auckland-New York route starting next June on the 787 Dreamliner. The Sydney-Auckland-New York tickets are already on sale.

On the domestic scene, Sounds Air announced $799 "all-you-can-fly" tickets for three months on its regional network.

With bullish airlines wanting to make up for lost time and money, now is a period to be looking for a good deal.

Covid, however, hasn't stopped booking seats and is still causing disruptions to flights via affected cabin crews and maintenance staff.

While reaching for the sky, just remember disruptions are always in the offing.