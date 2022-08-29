Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Editorial: Nasa's new moonshot - a lunar test flight

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Nasa's Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Photo / AP

Nasa's Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Photo / AP

Kiwis have been joining the travel revival since border restrictions eased, with many making up for pandemic-induced lost time.

Although a lot of tourists may be thinking of far-off destinations, weeks of relaxation,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.