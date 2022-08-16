Luxury in Fiji at Vomo Island. Video / Stephanie Holmes

International travel bookings have almost completely returned to pre-Covid levels as Kiwis escape winter.

New Zealand travel agency, Flight Centre, said international travel bookings had hit 90 per cent of what they had been before the pandemic.

The speed of recovery, according to Flight Centre managing director David Coombes, had been incredible.

Immediately after restrictions were lowered, most travellers were leaving New Zealand to see family or friends, but now people were venturing away for a holiday, Coombes told Checkpoint.

"We're seeing a lot of demand for Fiji, Rarotonga/Cook Islands, Aussie and Hawaii," he said.

Aside from bookings, actual departures have also risen exponentially since 2021 according to data from New Zealand Customs.

In July 2021, 75,698 people left New Zealand via air travel. Just one year later, in July 2022 departures were over 324700, an increase of almost 330 per cent.

Travellers should have a 'Plan B'

Demand may have returned relatively quickly but the experience will be different to before. Overseas and in New Zealand, the travel industry has struggled to restaff quickly enough following pandemic layoffs.

Travellers should keep updated on problems that could arise, and do all they can to either avoid them or have a plan B ready, said Coombes.

"We're seeing rescheduling of airlines at short notice because there are people getting sick, there are some quite well-documented issues around luggage challenges - luggage making the next flight.

"It's a matter of being prepared, getting the best advice and weighing up how much you're prepared to travel."

Arriving early at the airport and giving yourself extra time for connecting flights was also a good idea, he said.

Alongside a Plan B, purchasing international travel insurance can protect travellers against many issues that occur when plans are disrupted or delayed, even before they depart.