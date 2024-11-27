“Last night and this morning, several of President Trump’s Cabinet nominees and Administration appointees were targeted in violent, un-American threats to their lives and those who live with them,” said Karoline Leavitt, the Trump-Vance transition spokeswoman.

She said law enforcement had acted “quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted”.

“President Trump and the transition are focused on doing the work of uniting our nation by ensuring a safe and prosperous future,” Leavitt continued.

“With President Trump as our example, dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us.”

It was reported that Gaetz was not at home when the authorities responded to the bomb threat, although a member of his family was.

A sniffer dog was brought in to check the former congressman’s mailbox but failed to establish whether there was a credible bomb threat. The bomb squad was called in shortly after.

The threats were made a day before Thanksgiving when Cabinet members would likely have been at home with their families, rather than in Washington or at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Gaetz was Trump’s first choice to lead the Justice Department, but dropped out of consideration after nine days amid allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old schoolgirl. He denies the claims.

Several members of Trump’s new Cabinet have been targeted with bomb threats and “swatting”, which involves calling the emergency services to dispatch police officers to a particular address.

Unclear whether Trump was targeted

Stefanik, whom Trump nominated as his UN ambassador this month, revealed she had been the victim of a bomb threat but was away from home when it happened.

“Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, her husband, and their 3-year-old son were driving home to Saratoga County from Washington for Thanksgiving when they were informed of a bomb threat to their residence,” her office said in a statement.

“New York State, County law enforcement, and US Capitol Police responded immediately with the highest levels of professionalism. We are incredibly appreciative of the extraordinary dedication of law enforcement officers who keep our communities safe.”

Lutnick, Trump’s pick for Commerce Secretary, is understood to have been targeted with a bomb threat at his home on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

News 12 reported Lee Zeldin, Trump’s nominee to lead the Environment Protection Agency, was also targeted.

It is currently unclear whether Trump himself was targeted by the bomb threats.

An FBI spokesman said: “The FBI is aware of numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting incoming administration nominees and appointees, and we are working with our law enforcement partners.

“We take all potential threats seriously, and as always, encourage members of the public to immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement.”

Swatting

The phenomenon of “swatting” – calling in a fake threat to prompt a heavy, armed emergency response – has exploded in recent years as a tactic to intimidate targets.

Recent victims have included Arthur Engoron, the judge who presided over Trump’s financial fraud case, special counsel Jack Smith and judge Tanya Chutkan, who was overseeing Trump’s DC criminal trial.

Nikki Haley, the former presidential candidate, and Marjorie Taylor Greene have both been swatted on several occasions.

Swatting has been on the FBI’s radar since at least 2008, but its popularity has grown in recent years after several high-profile cases involving gamers and internet personalities.