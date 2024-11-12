Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Richard Prebble: Why Donald Trump won the US election and what it means for us

By
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Markets were pricing a Donald Trump comeback – here's what could be primed for more growth under his presidency. Video / Alyse Wright

THREE KEY FACTS

Richard Prebble is a former Labour Party minister and Act Party leader. He currently holds a number of directorships and is a member of the Waitangi Tribunal.

OPINION

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

I know why Donald Trump won, what he has promised to do first and what it means for us.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business