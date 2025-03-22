Home / World

Doctors told him he was going to die. Then AI saved his life

By Kate Morgan
New York Times·
10 mins to read

Scientists are using machine learning to find new treatments among thousands of old medicines.

A little over a year ago, Joseph Coates was told there was only one thing left to decide. Did he want to die at home, or in the hospital?

Coates, then 37 and living in Renton, Washington, was barely conscious. For months, he had been battling a rare blood disorder called POEMS syndrome, which had left him with numb hands and feet, an enlarged heart and

