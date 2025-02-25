Advertisement
My patient was using a therapy chat bot -was that okay?

By Sarah Gundle
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

AI chatbots can provide immediate mental health support, but they lack human intuition and legal protection. Photo / Getty Images

I learned that artificial intelligence can be useful as a supplement to treatment. But there are risks, too.

“‘Chatty’ said you would say that,” my patient told me, smiling playfully. He’d been consulting a chatbot on his days off from treatment, and apparently it had anticipated my advice.

