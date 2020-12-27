Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney mayor slams Northern Beaches lockdown

Surfers ride a wave in front of a sign at a beach in Sydney despite a new community outbreak of Covid-19. Photo / AP

Sydney's Northern Beaches mayor Michael Regan is calling for residents in the district's southern zone to be freed from lockdown given the small number of Covid-19 cases in the area amid the Northern Beaches cluster's spread.

The Northern Beaches cluster now sits at 122 cases and a stay-at-home order in the area is in effect until 11.59pm on Wednesday. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian is due to make a further announcement today or tomorrow regarding restrictions in the state.

While Regan says he understands the state government's concerns surrounding the Northern Beaches cluster, he says there's no need for certain residents to still be under restrictions.

"Unless there's new evidence or something we're not cognisant of regarding the origins and spread of the cluster, the communities who reside in the southern parts of the [Northern Beaches] should absolutely have the same freedoms as Greater Sydney," he said.

"I support the government 100 per cent but given the compliant behaviour we saw over the three-day restriction lift during Christmas, it's hard to defend the return to lockdown restrictions for the southern part of the council where there are relatively few Covid-19 cases."

People wait in a line at a Covid-19 testing station on the Northern Beaches in Sydney, Australia. Photo / AP

He went on to say the government should reward people in the Northern Beaches on New Year's Eve with loosened restrictions similar to those granted over Christmas.

"You just have to get on with it and not feel sorry for yourself but our community has been extraordinary in doing their fair share of heavy lifting for the state over Christmas and scenes like those crowds at Bronte on Christmas Day are agitating, annoying and unfair," he said.

Sydneysiders were seen largely ignoring restrictions in recent days, with one impromptu beach party being broken up by police and Boxing Day shoppers flooding into malls while brushing off social distancing rules.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the party at Bronte Beach could be the next "super spreader event". Photo / News Corp Australia

Police in NSW have issued 15 infringement notices since Christmas Eve to Sydneysiders who have broken Covid-19 restrictions.

Two businesses have also received fines.