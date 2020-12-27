Coronavirus covid 19: Auckland managed isolation hotel evacuated after fire alarm activates

The Grand Mercure Hotel in Auckland was evacuated tonight after a fire alarm went off. Photo / Supplied

An Auckland managed isolation hotel has been evacuated tonight after a fire alarm went off.

A Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) spokeswoman said the alarm was activated about 6.15pm at the Grand Mercure on Customs St.

"Fire and Emergency NZ responded, those inside the building were safely evacuated as per fire evacuation processes. The cause of the fire alarm is still under investigation.

"Emergency evacuation and preservation of life must always be the priority in such situations. All 207 returnees were evacuated to the designated assembly point under the guidance of the onsite co-ordinator."

The spokeswoman said the safety of staff and returnees was the top priority to "ensure the safety of our community".

She said all MIQ facilities operate in a Level 4 environment. In evacuation situations where guests need to come outside strict infection prevention controls, developed by the Ministry of Health, are followed to manage the risks of spreading Covid-19.

"These protocols include use of PPE [personal protective equipment] and masks and physical distancing rules."

Those being isolated started returning to their rooms about 6.50pm when the facility was declared safe.