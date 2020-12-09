Website of the Year

World

Covid 19 coronavirus: Bergamo's pandemic survivors carry scars unseen and incalculable

9 minutes to read

Memorial candles in November in the cemetery of Alzano Lombardo, one of the Bergamo towns that was at the center of Italy's coronavirus crisis in March. Photo / Fabio Bucciarelli, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Jason Horowitz

Plagued by guilt, anger and regrets, those still alive in the hardest hit place in Italy, and perhaps the world, grapple to understand how the virus has changed them.

Every Monday night in the northern

