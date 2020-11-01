Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Covid 19 coronavirus: In Italy, like everywhere the virus goes, it's the discontent that's contagious

8 minutes to read

A nearly empty street in Milan last week on the first day the city imposed new restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Photo / Alessandro Grassani, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Jason Horowitz

Italians are now a long way away from the days of singing on balconies and their summer fling with freedom. Just like everyone else, they've had it.

When the coronavirus first hit Italy, overwhelming the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.