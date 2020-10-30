Website of the Year
Premium
Business

Young and jobless in Europe: 'It's been desperate'

11 minutes to read
New York Times
By: Liz Alderman and Geneva Abdul

The pandemic-induced jobs crisis has fallen disproportionately on generation Covid-19, and the effects may be long lasting.

Like millions of young people across Europe, Rebecca Lee, 25, has suddenly found herself shut out of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.