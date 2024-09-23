A US boy kidnapped from a public park aged 6 has been reunited with his family after a DNA test unravelled a mystery that had tortured his loved ones for more than 70 years.
Six-year-old Luis Albino, one of five children who moved from Puerto Rico to San Francisco with their mother Antonia, was playing with his 10-year-old brother Roger on February 21, 1951, in San Francisco’s Jefferson Square Park when he was approached by a woman who spoke to him in Spanish.
The woman, in her 30s with a green bandana over her hair, promised to buy the little boy lollies if she went with him and he followed along.
Roger followed them for a while before heading home to tell an adult.
“She came once a week, then once a month, then at least once a year, to see the shake of the head, to have the answer ‘no’ translated for her although she could read it in the officers’ faces,” the Tribune wrote.
Oakland police’s Dominic DiFraia told the newspaper that Antonia Albino had been through the “tortures of the damned”.
1966 was the year that Luis Albino turned 21 and his family launched into a new phase of their search, hoping that he might appear on official records as he entered adulthood.
They even travelled back to Puerto Rico, where they thought he might have been taken.
There was no trace.
DNA test ‘just for fun’
Alida Alequin is Luis’ niece, the daughter of his sister, and she said the family never forgot the little boy.
“All this time the family kept thinking of him,” Alequin told the Mercury News.
“I always knew I had an uncle. We spoke of him a lot. My grandmother carried the original article in her wallet, and she always talked about him. A picture of him was always hung at the family home.”
While that hope remained the trail had long gone cold, until a DNA test that Alequin took “just for fun” turned up a match for an uncle – across the country on the east coast of the US.
She reached out to him but did not get a response and further searching offered no further clues.