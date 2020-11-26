Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian state of Victoria eliminates virus

Melbourne, Victoria. The state has just eliminated Covid. Photo / 123rf

Victoria has effectively eliminated coronavirus after recording its 28th consecutive day of zero new infections this morning.

Epidemiologists regard 28 days without new or mystery cases in the community as elimination of Covid-19.

Victoria hit no active cases on Tuesday, when the last coronavirus patient was discharged from hospital.

It was the first time in 269 days – since February 29 – that the state hadn't had an active case.

Victoria commander of testing and community engagement Jeroen Weimar said the job now, especially for those in the health team, was to continue keeping coronavirus at bay.

"We haven't seen any trace of this virus in Victoria for the last four weeks, that's a fantastic result," he told 3AW radio this morning.

"We can be confident we don't have community transmission right here, right now in Victoria.

"But of course, as we saw only the other week with our colleagues in Adelaide, we do still have active cases on our borders and other parts of Australia."

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews began instituting local lockdowns in July. Photo / AP

And as Victoria was to start accepting returning Australians from overseas again on December 7, Weimar said there was still "risk".

"The rest of the world is still on fire with coronavirus so we have to continue to be very vigilant and on our guard to make sure that if we do see it coming back into our borders that we spot it very early and we deal with it as soon as it comes in," he said.

Victoria's next easing of restrictions is due on Monday when 25 per cent of the workforce will be allowed to return to the office again. Then, on December 13, the number of people able to gather in private homes will rise from 15 to 30 just in time for the festive season.

The state has recorded 20,345 coronavirus cases and 819 deaths since the start of the pandemic, and 19,526 people have recovered as of Thursday.