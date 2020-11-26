Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

D'Arcy Waldegrave: 'Astonishingly arrogant' - time to make an example of Pakistani cricketers

4 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
'Be careful what you say next time' - Shoaib Akhtar's message to New Zealand Cricket for threatening to cancel his former team's cricket tour in New Zealand. Video / Shoiab Akhtar
NZ Herald

OPINION:

Stand on my foot, I'll break your leg.

A little extreme yes, but I'm beginning to think the 'gentle encouragement' philosophy around covid straying sports teams who visit our shores needs to move to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.