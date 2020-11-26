Covid-19 coronavirus: Samoa reports another case, a traveller from New Zealand

Samoa has reported another positive case of Covid-19.

Samoa has reported another positive case of Covid-19 - a traveller from New Zealand.

The new case is a man in his 70s who arrived in NZ on November 12, before flying to Samoa.

The information has been released by Samoa's director general of health, Leausa Toleafoa Dr Take Naseri, at a media conference.

Naseri said the man was now in isolation - as was his wife, who had tested negative.

The male patient had underlying health conditions which he took regular medication for.

Other than, he said, the man was not showing any visible symptoms of the virus.

Revelations of a new case comes after a sailor who caught a repatriation flight from Auckland on November 13 tested positive for Covid-19 in Samoa last week.