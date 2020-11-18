Covid 19 coronavirus: Samoa's first case a sailor who arrived on repatriation flight from Auckland

A sailor has tested positive for Covid-19 in Samoa - the first case of infection on the Pacific island.

The man arrived in Samoa on a repatriation flight from Auckland last Friday and tested positive to the infection last night, according to the Samoan Observer.

But a second test had come back negative when he was tested about 6am today.

The Samoan prime minister addressed the nation this morning on Facebook to announce the grim news.

Tuila'epa Sailele Malielegaoi said the infected man was in a quarantine facility.

He is now in an isolation ward.

The prime minister appealed for calm, saying the country would not take any risks that could lead to the man spreading the infection.