Covid 19 coronavirus: All the restrictions lifted in Melbourne

Melbourne is coming alive at the news that all restrictions are finally lifting in the region. Bars and restaurants are preparing to reopen and kickstart the economy. Photo / Getty

The time has come: After months of toughing it out, Melburnians will awake today to a reopened city.

Melbourne residents flocked to pubs and retail stores at 11.59pm last night to mark the easing of restrictions with a cold drink and celebratory shop.

While many Melbourne residents marked the end of lockdown with a drink at the pub, there were others that had something else they were desperate to do.

People flocked to the 24-hour Kmart stores across the city and lined up out the front of the stores until the doors opened at 11.59pm.

So many people were desperate to get through the doors that Kmart had to set up a booking system to keep numbers under control.

"We will open our doors on Wednesday 28th October, but for your safety, we will limit the number of customers allowed in a store at one time for stores located in Metro Melbourne," Kmart said on its website.

"Our Social Q app is here to save you time and get you into store as quickly as possible during busy periods – either use the app before you leave home to save your spot in store, or if there's a line when you get to store, use the app to save your spot without lining up."

I live down the road from a 24 hour kmart and just drove past while heading home from visiting a friend.



IT BEGINS. pic.twitter.com/mhMdf02kTe — β🍩🍩!nnie 👻 (@BetaBarBonnie) October 27, 2020

It’s 1am, Melbourne has been opened up for 1 hour and people are already at the pub and shopping at Kmart ?!? — Amy Smolcic (@amysmolcic) October 27, 2020

Praying for every Kmart employee in Melbourne on the eve of Step 3 — tam (@ymmatymmatt) October 27, 2020

Along with retail and hospitality venues reopening, people can now leave their homes for any reason, beauty services can resume, 10 people can gather outdoors, weddings can have 10 guests and 20 people can attend a funeral.

Melbourne, you bloody well did it. Endlessly proud of you and your strength, and your commitment to the well-being of the community as a whole. Time for an 11:59pm celebration, baby! 💕 pic.twitter.com/f9GSpy1P9t — Jess McGuire (@jessmcguire) October 27, 2020

These are the restrictions that have now been eased:

• All retail can open, along with restaurants, hotels, cafes and bars.

• Venues can have 50 people seated outdoors and 20 indoors.

• Beauty, personal services and tattooing – provided Melburnians are wearing a mask – can reopen.

• Outdoor community sport for under 18 and outdoor noncontact sport for adults will recommence.

• Four reasons to leave home have been removed.

• 10 people can gather outdoors.

• Weddings can have 10 people and 20 people can attend a funeral.

• Religious gatherings indoors will have a maximum of 10 people inside plus one faith leader, and outside a maximum of 20 people plus one faith leader.

• Two adults and dependents can visit a different household once a day.