Covid 19 coronavirus: Future lockdown 'out of the question' for Melbourne

Melbourne's lockdown conditions were some of the strictest in the world - and it won't be locked down again. Photo / File

An infectious disease expert has dismissed the possibility of sending Melbourne back into lockdown, even if there is a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Director of the Doherty Institute in Melbourne, Professor Sharon Lewin, said the Victorian government would need to have a plan in place if another outbreak occurs.

"I do think another lockdown is out of the question. No one is doing that internationally," she told the ABC.

"We need to look at Sydney who have just done a fabulous job of putting out spot fires without closing things. It is possible, and we can do exactly that here in Melbourne."

Lewin said the decision by Daniel Andrews to reopen the state slowly was a "good move" and ensured restrictions were being lifted in the safest way possible.

"We are going to peel off the restrictions every two weeks. A lot has been peeled off starting tonight, which is great, and he is leaving the most risky areas until the end, which is indoor gatherings, gyms, and opportunities for spread, and that's going to be lifted last, including the travel out to beyond 25 kilometres from Melbourne.

‌

"So, I think it does make sense. We have a pretty low bar, to be honest. We have got a lot of freedom now, and I think it will also test the system over the next two weeks, and then the next set of restrictions taken off."

A raft of restriction changes were announced for Melbourne yesterday, but there is still one major rule that the premier needs to make a decision on.

Andrews is expected to announce today exactly how Melbourne residents will be able to finally reconnect with friends and family.

It was announced yesterday that restrictions around home visits will be eased from tonight, but Andrews said the government needed more time to figure out the details.

He explained the hesitation around easing this particular restriction was due to how easily the virus can spread between households.

It comes as Melbourne residents head into their final day of lockdown, with many of the city's tough restrictions eased from 11.59pm tonight.

On Monday, Victoria recorded no new Covid-19 cases or deaths for the first time since June.