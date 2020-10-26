Covid 19 coronavirus: Melbourne lockdown to end on October 28

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said from 11.59pm tomorrow Melbourne will move from "stay home" to "stay safe", with no more restrictions on the reasons to leave home. Photo / Getty Images

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced "now is the time to open up", with lockdown finally coming to an end in Melbourne at midnight tomorrow.

In a statement, Andrews confirmed the long-awaited news, with Melbourne set to move onto its Third Step.

"Under the Third Step, and from 11.59pm tomorrow, Melbourne will move from 'stay home' to 'stay safe', with no more restrictions on the reasons to leave home," the Premier said.

The 25km limit will, however, remain in place – as will the border between regional Victoria and metropolitan Melbourne.

"Fundamentally, this belongs to every single Victorian, every single Victorian who has followed the rules, stayed the course, worked with me and my team, to bring this second wave to an end," Andrews told reporters.

From tomorrow, cafes and restaurants will reopen, as will all retail, beauty and personal services.

Andrews also announced from November 8 further changes will come – including the 25km travel limit being lifted and the border between regional Victoria and metropolitan Melbourne.

Question to Dan Andrews: does this mean we can go back on the beers? Andrews. I won’t be having a beer. I might go higher up the shelf. — Barrie Cassidy (@barriecassidy) October 26, 2020

On Monday, Victoria recorded no new Covid-19 cases or deaths for the first time since June.

What will change from 11:59pm tomorrow night in Melbourne

• All retail will open

• Restaurants, cafes and bars will reopen with 50 people allowed to dine outdoors and 20 indoors

• Beauty, personal services and tattooing – provided Melburnians are wearing a mask – will reopen

• Outdoor community sport for under 18 and outdoor non-contact sport for adults will recommence

• Four reasons to leave home will be removed

• Outdoor gatherings remain at maximum of 10 people

• Weddings will increase to maximum of 10 people

• Funerals will increase to a maximum of 20 mourners

• Religious gatherings indoors will have a maximum of 10 people inside plus one faith leader, and outside a maximum of 20 people plus one faith leader

What will change from 11:59pm on Sunday, November 8 in Melbourne

• The 25km travel limit will be removed

• The border between regional Victoria and metropolitan Melbourne will be removed and "the state will be one again"

• Gyms and fitness studios will open in Melbourne with a maximum of 20 people per space, one person per eight square metres

• Restaurants, cafes and bars will move to an outdoor maximum of 70 people (one person per 2sqm) and 40 people indoors (10 people per space)

• Religious gatherings will increase to 50 people outdoors and 20 people indoors

• Funerals will move indoors with maximum of 20 mourners and outdoors with a maximum of 50 mourners

• Indoor community sport, non-contact sport for 18 can recommence

