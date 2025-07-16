Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Elon Musk launches AI girlfriend available to 12-year-olds

By James Titcomb
Daily Telegraph UK·
4 mins to read

Ani the virtual girlfriend can spin around or dance on command and regularly initiates sexual conversations.

Ani the virtual girlfriend can spin around or dance on command and regularly initiates sexual conversations.

A girlfriend chatbot launched by Elon Musk’s tech group is available to 12-year-olds despite being programmed to engage in sexual conversation.

The bot named Ani, launched by Musk’s artificial intelligence group xAI, is a cartoon girlfriend programmed to act as a 22-year-old and “go full literotica” in conversations with users.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save