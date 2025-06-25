Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Real or fake? Study finds that X’s Grok has trouble sorting fact from fiction amid misinformation

By Anuj Chopra
AFP·
3 mins to read

Elon Musk's Grok chatbot is built into the X social media platform. Photo / Getty Images

Elon Musk's Grok chatbot is built into the X social media platform. Photo / Getty Images

Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok produced inaccurate and contradictory responses when users sought to fact-check the Israel-Iran conflict, a study said today, raising fresh doubts about its reliability as a debunking tool.

With tech platforms reducing their reliance on human fact-checkers, users are increasingly using AI-powered chatbots -

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World