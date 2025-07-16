Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

What to know about the ‘Epstein files’ - now haunting the White House

By Devlin Barrett
New York Times·
6 mins to read

Jack Posobiec, a far-right political activist, carries a binder labelled 'The Epstein Files: Phase 1' as he exits the White House in Washington, on February 27. Here's what to know about the disturbing facts and unsubstantiated suspicions that make Jeffrey Epstein, a deceased registered sex offender, a politically potent obsession. Photo / Haiyun Jiang, the New York Times

Jack Posobiec, a far-right political activist, carries a binder labelled 'The Epstein Files: Phase 1' as he exits the White House in Washington, on February 27. Here's what to know about the disturbing facts and unsubstantiated suspicions that make Jeffrey Epstein, a deceased registered sex offender, a politically potent obsession. Photo / Haiyun Jiang, the New York Times

The assertion by Elon Musk last month that Donald Trump was named in the FBI files concerning disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein signalled a loud, public crack in the United States President’s support system.

That crack has become a chasm in recent days after the Administration suddenly reversed course on its

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save