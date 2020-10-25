Covid 19 coronavirus: Nervous wait as 1135 tests negative in northern Melbourne

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews. Photo / File

A blitz in northern Melbourne has returned 1135 negative tests, as the city reels from news there would be a "pause" on lifting of restrictions.

Results have been coming in from a testing blitz conducted in northern Melbourne, with more than 1135 tests returning negative, after fears there could be a spike of new cases in the region led Premier Daniel Andrews to announce a "pause" on lifting restrictions.

Victoria has passed the magic number five for the 14-day average of new Covid-19 cases, but restrictions aren't lifting yet.

An emerging cluster has prompted fears the average will go back up above five on Monday. As a result, Andrews delayed announcing any new easing of restrictions for Melbourne and is instead expected to provide an update on the lockdown conditions on Tuesday.

"We had hoped today to be able to announce that metropolitan Melbourne would take significant steps, not from today but from mid week, around retail, hospitality and a whole range of other, important next steps," Andrews said on Sunday.

However, he said the city was "not in a position" to proceed with those plans because there were "at least 1000 test results from that northern metropolitan outbreak that are in the labs".

It comes as Victoria recorded seven new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with no new deaths.