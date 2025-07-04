Advertisement
Teenage aviator stuck on an island off Antarctica after landing without permission, Chile says

By Michael Levenson
New York Times·
4 mins to read

Ethan Guo aimed to fly solo to all seven continents but hit legal trouble in Chile. Photo / 123RF

A 19-year-old American content creator who was trying to fly solo to all seven continents was detained by Chilean authorities this week after they said he had landed his plane on an island off Antarctica without authorisation.

The teenager, Ethan Guo, said in an interview today NZT that he was

