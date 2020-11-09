Website of the Year

World

Covid 19 coronavirus: A 'terrifying' Covid surge will land in Biden's lap

8 minutes to read

Hundreds of mock tombstones on a lawn in North Miami, Florida, honour those who have died from the coronavirus. Photo / Scott McIntyre, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Sarah Mervosh, Mitch Smith and Giulia McDonnell Nieto del Rio

Total coronavirus cases in the US surpassed 10 million on Sunday. Experts say the virus is spreading out of control and could grow worse before President-elect Biden takes office.

Hours after President-elect Joe Biden declared

