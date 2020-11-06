Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Covid 19 coronavirus: An inexorable march - One day in America, more than 117,000 virus cases

7 minutes to read

A worker wears PPE as he walks along a line of cars at a King County Covid-19 testing site in Auburn, south of Seattle. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Julie Bosman, Audra D.S. Burch and Sarah Mervosh

They were feverish and desperate, confined to their cars in a slow single-file line as they waited for coronavirus tests.

A few rolled down the windows to let the 72-degree breeze from Lake Michigan inside

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.