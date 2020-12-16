Website of the Year

Covid 19 coronavirus: 'A shot of hope' - what the vaccine is like for frontline doctors and nurses

7 minutes to read

Dr. Aharon Sareli, the chief of critical care for Memorial Healthcare System, received the coronavirus vaccine at a pharmacy in Miramar, Florida on Monday. Photo / Scott McIntyre, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Jack Healy, Lucy Tompkins and Audra D. S. Burch

Even as medical workers lined up for America's first shots, many of them recalled nightmarish moments from the pandemic.

As Dr. Rishi Seth rolled up his left sleeve on Monday to receive one of the

