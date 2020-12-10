Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Covid 19 coronavirus: Mental health - the hidden fourth wave of the pandemic

6 minutes to read

A person takes a solitary walk after a snowstorm in Cortland, New York. Photo / Damon Winter, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Farhad Manjoo

COMMENT:

Nine long, deadly months into the pandemic, Americans are reporting severe psychic distress.

It's dark, people are stuck inside, and they're isolated from friends and family. Politics is fevered, the economy continues to struggle,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.