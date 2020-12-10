Website of the Year

World

Covid 19 coronavirus: Holidays in a pandemic? Here's what happened in 1918

6 minutes to read

A young girl with her sick sister in November 1918. Photo / Library of Congress, via The New York Times

New York Times
By: Jacey Fortin

The festive season fell between two deadly waves of the deadly influenza outbreak. Families still gathered, often with empty chairs at the table.

Not long before Christmas, as the pandemic was taking a devastating toll

