World

Covid 19 coronavirus: With first dibs on vaccines, rich countries have 'cleared the shelves'

11 minutes to read

Nurse Shannon Lesch prepares to administer one of Illinois' first five Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccinations outside of Chicago to chief of Emergency Services Dr. Victor Chan. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Megan Twohey, Keith Collins and Katie Thomas

The US, Britain, Canada and others are hedging their bets, reserving doses that far outnumber their populations, as many poorer nations struggle to secure enough.

As a growing number of coronavirus vaccines advance through clinical

