Covid 19 Australia: Victoria records 766 new local cases - its highest number ever

Wednesday marked the third consecutive day of protests in Melbourne, with protesters converging at the Shrine of Remembrance in a tense stand-off with police. Video / Sky News Australia

Victoria has recorded 766 new local cases of Covid-19 - the highest daily number recorded in the state since the pandemic began - as well as four deaths.

Today's figures overtake the previous record of 700 infections, recorded on August 4, 2020, when Victoria was battling its deadly second wave.

The spike in cases comes as the organisers of chaotic anti-lockdown protests that have terrorised Melbourne since Monday say they are planning to take to the streets once again today.

The collection of groups includes tradespeople opposing mandatory Covid vaccinations, anti-vaxxers, so-called 'freedom' defenders, lockdown opponents and conspiracy theorists.

Yesterday's crowd was smaller than the thousands who unleashed chaos on the Victorian capital on Tuesday, but some 400 protesters brought the city to a standstill for several hours.

Protesters gathered in the CBD and marched through the streets before making their way to the hallowed Shrine of Remembrance, occupying it until late in the afternoon, chanting, yelling, swearing and pelting police with projectiles.

BREAKING: Shrine of Remembrance chief executive Dean Lee tells me he is “speechless” and “appalled” by the scenes at the Shrine today. @theheraldsun #Melbourneprotest pic.twitter.com/U9fbaKs7VN — Suzan Delibasic (@suzandelibasic) September 22, 2021

In a furious statement, RSL Victoria said the Shrine should never be a place of protest "under any circumstances".

"If any individuals or groups choose to express their political views, positions or ideological theories in the grounds of the shrine at any time, they are completely disrespecting the sanctity of this honoured space – those men and women of the Australian Defence Force who have lost their lives, and all Victorian veterans."

Melbourne is bracing for a fourth consecutive day of demonstrations today, with chat groups on the social media site Telegram confirming plans for more of the same on Thursday.

Individuals inside the online chat claiming to be nurses and teachers say they'll join the group today and say they're encouraging colleagues to do the same.

Members of Victoria Police detain anti-lockdown protesters in Melbourne. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria Police yesterday made more than 200 arrests after firing nonlethal projectile rounds at the mob gathered at the Shrine.

Many of them were slapped with hefty A$5000 fines for breaching Covid-19 public health orders and a handful were charged with assault.

Some in the group hurled items at riot squad officers, including golf balls, batteries and bottles, according to reports.

Two police officers were injured and treated for head injuries, while a third was hospitalised with chest pain.

Deputy Commissioner Ross Guenther said there are fewer and fewer actual tradies in the crowd, which has been infiltrated and emboldened by outside forces.

"The group seem much more mixed in their motivation, which we are yet to establish," Guenther said. "There are other small breakaway groups that see benefit in hijacking these things. We've seen that before."

A task force has now been established to pour over hundreds of hours of footage from Melbourne's vast network of CCTV cameras, as well as officers' body cams, to identify individuals and hunt them down.

Police have vowed to charge and fine as many of them as possible.