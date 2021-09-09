Covid 19 coronavirus Australia: Freedom for vaccinated under new rules in NSW

NSW’s roadmap to freedom has been revealed but only for those fully vaccinated people and those with medical exemptions. Video / NSW Health

New South Wales' roadmap to freedom in Australia has been revealed with 70 per cent double dose the target to ease restrictions on a number of industries.

But NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian issued a warning to people hoping to be free of restrictions in October, reminding them any rewards would be only given to fully vaccinated citizens.

"We have also had input from the health experts and stakeholders to make sure that when we start reopening at 70 per cent double dose, that it is done in a safe way and it is only for people who are vaccinated," she said.

"You have been warned, if you're not vaccinated, come forward and get the vaccine, otherwise you won't be able to participate in the many freedoms that people have at 70 per cent vaccination."

The premier also said restrictions could also be re-introduced in suburbs, regions or towns if there was a surge in cases or an outbreak.

"I also want to stress there isn't a specific date," Berejiklian said, after the date of October 18 was floated.

Berejiklian said an easing of restrictions would be announced for the Monday following the date NSW gets to 70 per cent double dose coverage.

Photo / Getty

NSW has recorded another massive surge in cases, reporting 1405 cases and five people tragically lost their lives.

The state also saw a big day of vaccinations, with 107,000 doses administered.

More than 42.5 per cent of NSW residents are now fully vaccinated.

Chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant is pinning her hope on the community as NSW works to drop Covid rates and increase vaccination coverage.

Chant said the R-eff would have to drop below one, meaning less than one person would need to be infected by each infected person, for her to consider giving the green light for restrictions to ease next month.

The R-effective is the number of people infected from a person already infected by coronavirus.

Roadmap to freedom

The restrictions will be eased on the Monday after NSW hits 70 per cent double dose. Only fully vaccinated people and those with medical exemptions will have access to the freedoms allowed under the Reopening NSW roadmap.

Gatherings in the home and public spaces:

• Up to five visitors will be allowed in a home where all adults are vaccinated (not including children 12 and under)

• Up to 20 people can gather in outdoor settings

Venues including hospitality, retail stores and gyms:

• Hospitality venues can reopen subject to one person per 4sqm inside and one person per 2sqm outside, with standing while drinking permitted outside

• Retail stores can reopen under the one person per 4sqm rule (unvaccinated people will continue to only be able to access critical retail)

Photo / Getty

• Personal services such as hairdressers and nail salons can open with one person per 4sqm, capped at five clients per premises

• Gyms and indoor recreation facilities can open under the one person per 4sqm rule and can offer classes for up to 20 people

• Sporting facilities including swimming pools can reopen

Stadiums, theatres and major outdoor recreation facilities:

• Major recreation outdoor facilities including stadiums, racecourses, theme parks and zoos can reopen with one person per 4sqm, capped at 5000 people

• Up to 500 people can attend ticketed and seated outdoor events

• Indoor entertainment and information facilities including cinemas, theatres, music halls, museums and galleries can reopen with one person per 4sqm or 75 per cent fixed seated capacity

Weddings, funerals and places of worship:

• Up to 50 guests can attend weddings, with dancing permitted and eating and drinking only while seated

• Up to 50 guests can attend funerals, with eating and drinking while seated

• Churches and places of worship to open subject to one person per 4sqm rule, with no singing

Travel:

• Domestic travel, including trips to regional NSW, will be permitted

• Caravan parks and camping grounds can open

Masks:

• Masks will remain mandatory for all indoor public venues, including public transport, front-of-house hospitality, retail and business premises, on planes and at airports

• Only hospitality staff will be required to wear a mask when outdoors

• Children aged under 12 will not need to wear a mask indoors.