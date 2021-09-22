Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Does my mask protect me if nobody else is wearing one?

6 minutes to read
Masks work best when everyone in the room has one on, but you'll still benefit from masking up even when those around you aren't. Photo / 123RF

Masks work best when everyone in the room has one on, but you'll still benefit from masking up even when those around you aren't. Photo / 123RF

New York Times
By: Tara Parker-Pope

If I am the only person wearing a mask in a store or other indoor location, am I really protected from infection?

It is true that masks work best when everyone in the room is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.