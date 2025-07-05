Elon Musk says he has created a new US political party

Elon Musk was once a trusted adviser of Donald Trump. Photo / Getty Images

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Elon Musk was once a trusted adviser of Donald Trump. Photo / Getty Images

Elon Musk, a former ally of US President Donald Trump, says he has launched a new political party in the United States to challenge what the tech billionaire described as the country’s “one-party system”.

“When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy,” Musk posted on social media platform X on Saturday (local time).

The billionaire had a bitter falling out with Trump after leading the president’s effort to slash spending and cut federal jobs.

“Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom,” he wrote.

-Agence France-Presse