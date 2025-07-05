At least 20 girls are missing from Camp Mystic after flash flooding in Hunt, Texas, that has so far killed nearly 30 people. Photo / AFP
Girls aged 8 and 9 are among at least 27 victims killed in flash flooding in Texas, as rescue teams continued searching for dozens of missing children.
Eight-year-old Renee Smajstrla is among nine children confirmed dead in the devastating flash floods.
She had been “having the time of her life”with her friends when floods swept through Camp Mystic, a Christian all-girls summer camp along the Guadalupe River, her family said.
“Renee has been found and while not the outcome we prayed for, the social media outreach likely assisted the first responders in helping to identify her so quickly,” Shawn Salta, Renee’s uncle, wrote on Facebook.
He added: “We are thankful she was with her friends and having the time of her life, as evidenced by this picture from yesterday. She will forever be living her best life at Camp Mystic. Please continue to pray for the other families in Kerrville.”
“The camp was completely destroyed,” said Elinor Lester, 13, one of hundreds of campers at Camp Mystic. “A helicopter landed and started taking people away. It was really scary.”
Caught by surprise
A raging storm woke up Elinor’s cabin just after midnight on Friday, and when rescuers arrived, they tied a rope for the girls to hold as they walked across a bridge with floodwaters whipping around their legs, she said.
The flooding in the middle of the night on the Fourth of July holiday caught residents, campers and officials by surprise.
Officials defended their preparations for severe weather and their response but said they had not expected such an intense downpour that was the equivalent of months’ worth of rain for the area.
One National Weather Service forecast this week had predicted only between three and six inches of rain (7-15cm), said Nim Kidd, the chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
One river gauge near Camp Mystic recorded a 6.7m rise in about two hours, said Bob Fogarty, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Austin/San Antonio office. The gauge failed after recording a level of 8.9m.