Congress resumes following violent protests in Washington

KEY POINTS:

• The certification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory is resuming following violent protests in the US Capitol building by Donald Trump supporters.

• A woman has died of a gunshot wound and police officers have been injured.

• Tear gas was deployed after mobs broke in and protesters were seen sitting at the desk of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Members of the House and media took cover in the chambers.

• Democrat Jon Ossoff has won his Senate runoff race in Georgia against David Perdue, giving Democrats effective control of the Senate and allowing Biden to pursue his agenda.

• Twitter has begun removing Trump tweets and have locked the President out of his account for 12 hours.

The certification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory is resuming following violent protests by Donald Trump supporters.

The joint session of Congress resumed in the US Capitol building at 8 pm ET (2pm NZ time).

Senators are heading back to the Capitol now pic.twitter.com/VIdenHtqSO — Alan He (@alanhe) January 7, 2021

Congress only counted 12 votes before the session was interrupted by protesters in an eerie scene that featured official warnings directing people to duck under their seats for cover and put on gas masks after tear gas was used and police barricaded the House of Representatives.

Lawmakers paused their vote on certifying Biden's Electoral College win and evacuated the chamber. Protestors continued trying to break down the door of the House.

Before the siege, Vice President Mike Pence and the Members of the Senate were admitted into the House Chamber to meet with the House of Representatives in a Joint Session to certify the Electoral College ballot count.

Vice President Mike Pence has returned to the Senate, his press secretary said in a Tweet.

"Vice President Mike Pence has returned to the Senate. He never left the Capitol. @VP was in regular contact w/ House & Senate leadership, Cap Police, DOJ, & DoD to facilitate efforts to secure the Capitol & reconvene Congress. And now we will finish the People's business."

The electoral college certificates - ratifying Biden’s win - are being marched back to the Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/uNte4GcF3S — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) January 7, 2021

A source told CNN the US Secret Service wanted Pence to leave the Capitol complex but he wanted to remain on site.

The source said his Secret Service detail remained with him through the entire ordeal.

Violence erupted following a Trump rally on Wednesday in which he vowed to 'never concede'. Photo / AP

The violence in Washington followed a rally held earlier in the day where Trump had vowed to "never concede" the 2020 election, which he continues to claim was fraudalently won by President-elect Biden.

Tear gas was deployed after mobs broke in and protesters were seen sitting at the desk of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Members of the House and media were evacuated and took cover in the chambers.

In the chaos a woman was shot and has since died of her injuries.

Biden called Trump to go on television and "demand an end to this siege". Trump posted a video to Twitter in which he asked his supporters to "go home and go home in peace".

After first issuing a restriction on Trump's tweets - preventing supporters from liking or retweeting them - Twitter has begun removing Trump tweets in their entirety and has locked the President out of his account for 12 hours.