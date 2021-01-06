YouTube, Twitter and Facebook take a stand on Trump's posts during US riots

Social Media giants Youtube, Twitter and Facebook have taken action on President Donald Trump's posts during the riots at the US Capitol - removing a video and, in Twitter's case, suspending his account.

In response to the US Presidents comments on social media, various platforms including Twitter and Facebook have deployed new tactics to remove the President's posts.

Facebook's Guy Rosen announced the social media giant would be removing the video posted onto the President's official account.

This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump's video. We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence. — Guy Rosen (@guyro) January 6, 2021

Earlier in the day Twitter deployed a new label for Donald Trump's tweets, despite broad calls for the social network to outright ban him from its platform.

A tweet sent out by Trump today included the following message, added by Twitter: "This claim of fraud is disputed, and this tweet can't be replied to, retweeted, or liked, due to a risk of violence."

The tweet cannot be replied to, retweeted or liked.

The platform later began removing some of Trump's tweets and also announced his account had been suspended for 12 hours. It warned the account would remain locked if the tweets were not deleted.

As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy. https://t.co/k6OkjNG3bM — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

Photo / Twitter

Indeed, thousands of Twitter users are calling on the social network to ban Trump, rather than simply labelling his tweets.

Let me say in no uncertain terms @jack @vijaya @kayvz: If you do not suspend Donald Trump’s Twitter account for the next day at least, this mob attack on Congress is also on you. Sorry, but he has incited violence for days, using your tools in large part and you need to act now. — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) January 6, 2021

On behalf of America @jack and @twitter you need to pull the chord on him now. He can't have this platform anymore. Don't be complicit in the violence he is instigating. Anyone out there want to co-sign? — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 6, 2021

You’ve got blood on your hands, @jack and Zuck. For four years you’ve rationalized this terror. Inciting violent treason is not a free speech exercise. If you work at those companies, it’s on you too. Shut it down. — Chris Sacca 🇺🇸 (@sacca) January 6, 2021

There is literally no justifiable reason for @jack to keep anyone on this platform stoking violence. Anyone.



It’s not newsworthy, it’s dangerous.



There’s also no law that states @twitter needs to provide a platform for it. This is a choice. https://t.co/HYNYf15p0q — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) January 6, 2021

Numerous Twitter users are calling on the platform's founder to ban Trump, citing "national security" concerns and accusing Trump of inciting the violence currently occurring in the US.

Hey @jack can you get this removed under national security concerns? — Tom (@Tomparkes1993) January 6, 2021

ABC News has reported shots fired inside the building and CNN reports a woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds. Virginia is sending the National Guard and 200 state troopers to Washington DC at the mayor's request, Reuters reports.

President-elect Joe Biden has called on Trump to "go on television now to defend his oath and demand an end to this siege".

Biden said the protesters do not represent America and that the invasion of the Capitol "borders on chaos, borders on sedition and it must end now".

"Today is a reminder, a painful one. Democracy is free, and to preserve it requires people of good will - leaders with the courage to stand up."

Earlier, Congress members were forced to leave the building, leaving gas masks on their desks, as the Capitol went into lockdown in response to the siege.

Trump supporters stormed the capitol building as lawmakers were evacuated. Video / Blaze TV

The protesters are attempting to stop Congress from affirming President-elect Biden's victory in the November presidential election.

Congress was due to officially count the Electoral College votes - normally a formality - this morning (NZT).