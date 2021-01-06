'Scary moment': Video from inside the Capitol shows moment protesters entered the building

A frightening video has emerged on Twitter from the inside of the US Capitol, showing protesters ambush one officer.

The video was posted to Twitter by Huffington Post politics reporter Igor Bobic.

Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/CfVIBsgywK — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

"Here's the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber."

Protesters has breached the US Capitol Building. Photo / AP

The video first shows the cameraman running down a flight of stairs and then show a single officer attempting to stop a group of protesters from entering.

Protesters can be heard yelling and arguing with the officer.

As the officer attempts to escape and gain distance between the group, he grabs a baton from the floor and raises it as he is ambushed by many protesters.

He then runs up a flight of stairs with the group of protesters chase behind him.

He once again raises the baton and it is believed he threatens to use it.

A protestor could be seen climbing and hanging off the building. Photo / Getty Images

After a few more flights of stairs, the single officer is then joined by fellow officers.

A pack of photographers can be seen capturing the unfolding incident.

US President Donald Trump has called on his mob of supporters who invaded the US Capitol building to "go home in peace".

His Twitter message followed a televised appearance by President-elect Joe Biden who urged Trump to go on television and "demand an end to this siege".

The unprecedented siege has left one in critical condition with a gunshot wound and multiple police officers injured.

Trump supporters angry with the election outcome stormed the Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting the peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.