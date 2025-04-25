A Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-20 spacecraft and a crew of three astronauts, lifts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi desert, in northwest China. Photo / AFP, Pedro Pardo
The Long March-2F rocket lifted into the air in a plume of flame and smoke at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Base in the desert of northwest China, AFP journalists saw, heralding the start of the six-month mission.
Leading the newest crew is Chen Dong, 46, a former fighter pilot and veteran space explorer who in 2022 became the first Chinese astronaut to clock up more than 200 cumulative days in orbit.
The other two crew members – 40-year-old former air force pilot Chen Zhongrui, and 35-year-old former space technology engineer Wang Jie – are embarking on their first space flight.
Hundreds of people brandishing bouquets and miniature national flags packed into the streets of the space base hours before the launch to see the astronauts off on Thursday afternoon.
A band played a rousing military march as the trio, clad in white spacesuits, waved in front of a red banner proclaiming: “Learn from our astronauts! Salute our astronauts!”
“We wish you success!” the crowd shouted in unison as the crew members passed.
Live images on state television then showed the three astronauts being transported by bus to the launch site, beyond which vast stretches of empty desert could be seen.
The crew will work on Tiangong for six months, carrying out experiments in physics and life sciences and installing protective equipment against space debris.
For the first time, they will also bring aboard planarians – aquatic flatworms known for their regenerative abilities.
The team will also conduct spacewalks, replenish supplies and carry out general maintenance on the space station.
Three astronauts now on Tiangong are scheduled to return to Earth on April 29 after completing handover procedures.
Busloads of space enthusiasts waited by a barren highway for several hours before Thursday’s launch, braving the high desert sun to catch a glimpse of the rocket perched on the horizon.
A kiosk by the entrance to the launch base did brisk trade in toy rockets and mission-themed memorabilia.
Jewel in the crown
During a government tour on Wednesday afternoon, AFP journalists saw the rocket ensconced in a sky-blue launch tower, surrounded by red flags as workers in blue jumpsuits made final checks before the launch.