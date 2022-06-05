China lashes out at Australia over 'dangerous' fighter jet claim

Scott Morrison says the security agreement between the Solomon Islands and China has occurred because China is 'seeking to interfere' in the Pacific. Video / Sky News

Scott Morrison says the security agreement between the Solomon Islands and China has occurred because China is 'seeking to interfere' in the Pacific. Video / Sky News

Beijing has revealed its fury at "inappropriate and unwise" claims of a dangerous interaction between a Chinese fighter jet and a Royal Australian Air Force plane over the South China Sea, accusing Australia of deliberately leaving out key details.

On Sunday, Defence Minister Richard Marles said the Australian government had raised concerns with Beijing about the "very dangerous" mid-air incident, which occurred in international airspace on May 26.

Marles said the RAAF P-8A Poseidon aircraft was carrying out routine maritime surveillance when it was intercepted by a Chinese J-16 fighter aircraft, with the latter flying "very close to the side" of the Australian plane.

"In flying close to the side, it released flares, the J-16 then accelerated and cut across the nose of the P-8, settling in front of the P-8 at very close distance," Marles told reporters in Geelong.

"At that moment, it then released a bundle of chaff which contained small pieces of aluminium, some of which were ingested into the engine of the P-8 aircraft."

Marles said the RAAF crew were all unharmed and they had responded professionally and returned the plane to the base after the incident.

Defence Minister Richard Marles said the Australian government had raised concerns with Beijing about the "very dangerous" mid-air incident. Photo / Getty Images

Beijing's anger at the situation has since become evident, with a furious editorial appearing in the Communist Party-controlled Global Times.

The outlet claimed it was obvious that some "pivotal details have been deliberately concealed" by the Australian government.

"For example, where exactly in the South China Sea is the area in which the incident occurred? How far is it from the Chinese islands and reefs in the region? What is their purpose here? Furthermore, what did the Australian military aircraft do before the intercept?" the editorial stated.

"How far was the Australian jet from the Chinese aircraft at that time? Why didn't Australia take the initiative to announce it?"

The Global Times claimed the Australian military has repeatedly and "groundlessly" accused the Chinese military of conducting unsafe operations, but said these claims always come as "loud and urgent" despite having little evidence.

This most recent incident comes after a Chinese navy ship in February aimed a military-grade laser at another Australian surveillance aircraft mid-flight.

However, the Global Times claimed China released evidence showing the "malicious provocation of the Australian jet dropping sonobuoys".

"After that, Australia immediately fell silent. It has to be said that the Australian military has obviously become a 'professional for blackmail' habitually," the article claimed.

The article then turned its attention to Marles, accusing him of pretending to be "the weak" by telling reporters that Australia wouldn't be deterred by China's intimidation.

Marles was accused of deliberately picking this tone as the outlet claims it is one that's "favoured" by American and Western journalists.

"It seems more like a little bully in the region that always coerces others," the outlet claimed saying it is difficult to imagine that Canberra is the one "being coerced".

The publication referenced data that shows Australian military aircraft have visited the East China Sea north of Taiwan six times this year between February 24 and March 11 to conduct close-in reconnaissance activities.

"Australia used to be relatively restrained in the South China Sea disputes, which shows that it was well aware of the issue's sensitivity. But in the past few years, the former Morrison administration became increasingly close to Washington," the publication stated.

"In many areas, it has provoked China on Washington's behalf, and the most aggressive provocations occur in the military field.

"Canberra wants to become Washington's 'right-hand man' and regards itself as the 'deputy sheriff" of the Asia-Pacific region. And even if Australia has limited capabilities, it is still nice for it to pretend to be an 'auxiliary police officer'."

With Anthony Albanese now in office, Beijing claimed that Australia will need to take "actual actions" if it wants to improve relations with China. Photo / Getty Images

The articled branded Australia's approach to China as "inappropriate and unwise", pointing out Australia has relied heavily on trade with Beijing.

"Judging from the two recent incidents involving the ship and the aircraft, we need to remind Canberra that Sinophobia does Australia more harm than good," the article read.

"It has been proven time and again that the more 'conscientiously' Canberra acts in front of Washington, the more easily the former will become a stepping stone."

With Anthony Albanese now in office, Beijing claimed that Australia will need to take "actual actions" if it wants to improve relations with China.

"At least one thing is clear: No one can act as Washington's 'goon' while making a fortune from China. It just doesn't work that way," the Global Times added.

Yesterday, Albanese said the federal government was concerned about the incident.

"This was not safe, what occurred, and we've made appropriate representations to the Chinese government expressing our concern at this," he said.