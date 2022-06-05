Scott Morrison says the security agreement between the Solomon Islands and China has occurred because China is 'seeking to interfere' in the Pacific. Video / Sky News

An Australian air force plane was intercepted by a Chinese military aircraft over the South China Sea last month, Australia's Department of Defence has revealed.

Australia's federal government has raised concerns about the May 26 incident with its counterparts in Beijing.

The Australian Department of Defence released details of the intercept in a statement on Sunday, saying it resulted in a dangerous manoeuvre that posed a safety threat to the RAAF P-8 maritime surveillance aircraft and its crew.

The RAAF jet was intercepted by a Chinese J-16 fighter aircraft during a routine maritime surveillance activity in international airspace, the Department said.



"Defence has for decades undertaken maritime surveillance activities in the region and does so in accordance with international law, exercising the right to freedom of navigation and overflight in international waters and airspace," the department said.

Defence Minister Richard Marles is due to speak to the media in Geelong at 10.30am, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese due to hold a separate press conference later on Sunday morning.

A ﻿Chinese navy ship in February was reported to have used a laser on an Australian defence P-8 aircraft.

The Australian Defence Force said its P-8A Poseidon detected a laser illuminating the aircraft while in flight over Australia's northern approaches on February 17.

It was described as a "serious safety incident" that vindicated concern about the increased Chinese military presence close to Australia.

"Acts like this have the potential to endanger lives," the Department said in a statement at the time.

The Chinese vessel, in company with another People's Liberation Army – Navy (PLA-N) ship, was sailing east through the Arafura Sea, located between northern Australia and Western New Guinea, at the time.

The Luyang-class guided-missile destroyer, which is armed with surface-to-air missiles, was travelling with a Yuzhao-class amphibious transport dock.