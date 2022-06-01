PM Jacinda Ardern and US President Joe Biden discussed issues from trade in the Indo-Pacific to New Zealand's experience with gun reforms. Video / The White House

EDITORIAL:

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's meeting with US President Joe Biden this week should be remembered for many things, none the least the determination it took to get there.

Housebound by a Covid infection leading up to the trip, Ardern had moderate symptoms to contend with ahead of an exhausting long-haul flight before crisscrossing the US for meetings on the east and west coasts.

Added to the task, the RNZAF Boeing carrying the delegation broke down in Washington DC and a third Covid case was confirmed among the travelling group.

Fortunately, the breakdown was on the last stop of the tour. The business delegation has already left and most of the PM's delegation planned to catch commercial flights home from San Francisco.

The Boeing - nicknamed Old Faithful Betty by the media - did carry the group to the US and then to six cities without problems until DC. Still, there was an air of limping, rather than striding purposefully, into town.

It should be remembered that Ardern's presence stateside was a trade mission.

Climate change, the spread of disinformation and hatred on social media, security in the Pacific region, as well as the invasion of Ukraine, and continued tensions in the South China Sea are important. But the presence of Trade and export growth minister Damien O'Connor, business leaders in the tourism and technology industry, and export food companies was a reminder of what this trip was about.

Ultimately then, one key to the success of this trip should be the opportunities it delivers.

Prior to the White House meeting, Ardern said there would be no grand breakthroughs as the meeting was "not about announceables". "It's not about new initiatives. It's actually about that relationship but I already consider it to be a good one."

The strongest line on trade was in the ensuing "United States – Aotearoa New Zealand Joint Statement", noting the resumption of Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) discussions, an agreement in place since 1992.

A US State Department briefing from last month pointed out two-way goods trade between the United States and New Zealand totalled $10.8 billion in 2020, with US goods exports to New Zealand totaling $5 billion and imports totaling $5.7 billion.

Pre-pandemic in 2020, New Zealand was the fastest-growing source of foreign direct investment to the United States, according to the SelectUSA agency, amounting to $3.4 billion.

Meanwhile, US direct investment in New Zealand totalled $12.9 billion concentrated in the manufacturing, finance, and wholesale trade sectors. The space sector is a particular area of growth with joint investments in Rocket Lab and LeoLabs. On this topic, Ardern and Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed the finalisation of negotiations of a Space Framework Agreement between the US and New Zealand.

Climbing out of this pandemic, there's much room for growth. Let's hope this mission's long-term success can be measured in more than just making it.