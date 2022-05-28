Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: PM Jacinda Ardern's trials and triumphs on US trip

2 minutes to read
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern smiles as she delivers the keynote address at Harvard's 371st Commencement. Photo / Mary Schwalm, AP

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern smiles as she delivers the keynote address at Harvard's 371st Commencement. Photo / Mary Schwalm, AP

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL:

When it was confirmed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had tested positive for Covid on May 14, it seemed her Stateside trip might be called off.

As it turned out, the trade mission was curtailed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.