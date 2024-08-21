The father of Kiwi lawyer Ayla Ronald says she's "very shaken" after being rescued from the ill-fated Bayesian off the coast of Sicily. Video / Vigil del Fueco / Gettyimages

Divers searching the Bayesian, the superyacht which sank off the coast of Sicily, have recovered the bodies of four people, according to Italian media.

Among those bodies reportedly identified are tech mogul Mike Lynch, Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo, and Morgan Stanley International chair Jonathan Bloomer, La Repubblica reported.

Search and rescue divers have spent days trying to access the Bayesian to recover the bodies of those inside after the superyacht sank in a freak storm. Photo / Vigil Fuoco

A woman’s body has also been found. Lynch’s 18-year-old daughter Hannah, Morvillo’s wife Neda and Bloomer’s wife Judy were among those missing.

Salvo Cocina, the director-general of Sicily’s civil protection agency, confirmed that a fifth body had been found but not yet brought to shore, according to Italian news agency ANSA.