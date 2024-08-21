Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

Body of tech boss Mike Lynch among four recovered from sunken superyacht: reports

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The father of Kiwi lawyer Ayla Ronald says she's "very shaken" after being rescued from the ill-fated Bayesian off the coast of Sicily. Video / Vigil del Fueco / Gettyimages

Divers searching the Bayesian, the superyacht which sank off the coast of Sicily, have recovered the bodies of four people, according to Italian media.

Among those bodies reportedly identified are tech mogul Mike Lynch, Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo, and Morgan Stanley International chair Jonathan Bloomer, La Repubblica reported.

Search and rescue divers have spent days trying to access the Bayesian to recover the bodies of those inside after the superyacht sank in a freak storm. Photo / Vigil Fuoco
Search and rescue divers have spent days trying to access the Bayesian to recover the bodies of those inside after the superyacht sank in a freak storm. Photo / Vigil Fuoco

A woman’s body has also been found. Lynch’s 18-year-old daughter Hannah, Morvillo’s wife Neda and Bloomer’s wife Judy were among those missing.

Salvo Cocina, the director-general of Sicily’s civil protection agency, confirmed that a fifth body had been found but not yet brought to shore, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

CNN reporters saw four body bags being moved from rescue boats into ambulances at the port of Porticello, near where the boat sank, though authorities did not provide details about those inside.

Yacht Bayesian sinks off the coast of Sicily.
Yacht Bayesian sinks off the coast of Sicily.

Rescuers have spent days trying to reach those remaining inside the boat but have been hampered by the depth of the vessel and debris blocking passageways.

The six had been missing since the 56m yacht sank amid a freak storm off the coast of Sicily on Monday, with 22 people on board. Fifteen had been rescued and one, the boat’s chef, was killed.

Among those rescued were two Kiwis - the yacht’s captain, James Cutfield, and Clifford Chance lawyer Ayla Ronald.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

More to come

Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World