Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Finns flock to ‘shepherd weeks’ to disconnect from modern life on holiday

AFP
4 mins to read

Couple Oona Stenberg (left) and Petri Stenberg (right) with their children. Finnish holidaymakers are paying hundreds of euros living in remote sites, caring for sheep and enjoying nature. Photo / AFP

Couple Oona Stenberg (left) and Petri Stenberg (right) with their children. Finnish holidaymakers are paying hundreds of euros living in remote sites, caring for sheep and enjoying nature. Photo / AFP

Finnish holidaymakers are clamouring to shell out hundreds of euros to work as shepherds for a week as a vacation, seeking tranquillity in nature and a chance to disconnect from their busy lives.

Petri Stenberg is enjoying a “shepherd week” together with his wife Oona and their two children Fia,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World