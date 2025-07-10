Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Trump birthright citizenship order halted in class-action suit

AFP
2 mins to read

A federal judge halted Donald Trump's order restricting birthright citizenship, granting class-action status to affected children. Photo / Win McNamee, AFP

A federal judge halted Donald Trump's order restricting birthright citizenship, granting class-action status to affected children. Photo / Win McNamee, AFP

A federal judge has halted US President Donald Trump’s order restricting birthright citizenship, as opponents of the policy pursue a new legal avenue following the US Supreme Court’s overturning of a previous block.

The high court’s conservative majority delivered a landmark decision in late June that limits the ability of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World