Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A federal judge halted Donald Trump's order restricting birthright citizenship, granting class-action status to affected children. Photo / Win McNamee, AFP

A federal judge has halted US President Donald Trump’s order restricting birthright citizenship, as opponents of the policy pursue a new legal avenue following the US Supreme Court’s overturning of a previous block.

The high court’s conservative majority delivered a landmark decision in late June that limits the ability of individual judges to issue nationwide injunctions against presidents’ policies.

Several such judges had in fact blocked Trump’s attempt to end the longstanding rule, guaranteed in the US Constitution, that anyone born on US soil is automatically an American citizen.

However, the Supreme Court left open the possibility that orders could be blocked via broad class-action suits against the Government.

Trump’s opponents quickly filed new class-action suits seeking to block again the executive order.