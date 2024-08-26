Maritime law gives a captain full responsibility for the ship and the crew, as well as the safety of all aboard.

Cutfield and his eight surviving crew have made no public comment yet on the disaster.

‘We just didn’t see it coming’

Cutfield told Italian media of the abrupt nature of the water spout that made a death trap out of the superyacht.

“We just didn’t see it coming,” he said.

Also aboard the yacht were Kiwi Ayla Ronald, 36, a senior associate for Clifford Chance in London, and her partner Matthew Fletcher. They were among the 15 people who were rescued.

Cutfield’s brother Mark told the Herald that his sibling was a “very good sailor” and was “very well respected” in the Mediterranean.

He confirmed his brother initially went to the hospital but did not suffer from injuries “too dramatic”.

“He’s safe, he’s okay.”

Cartosio said on Saturday the development of that inquiry could be of “any sort imaginable”.

“It was absolutely indispensable to make that press conference given the interest of the world press in those who died,” he said.

Cartosio said the yacht had already sunk by the time rescue forces arrived.

He described the incident as “grave tragedy” and to “reduce the dimensions of the tragedy” they called a “big operation of firefighters and firefighting divers who have shown incredible courage and skill” who carried out a very difficult mission indeed and have allowed us to inspect properly the wreck for bodies.

The local fire chief said 123 dives were taken by the coastguard during the operation and could only stay for 12 minutes maximum under the water.

“It was an intense bout of work as you can imagine and very stressful, nevertheless in four days, the results we achieved do not require any further explanation,” he said.

The Bayesian superyacht sank off the coast of Sicily.

“We managed to bring up all six bodies, we were operating at 50 metres depth and there was very little visibility due to the weather conditions but we achieved our aims.

“My colleagues have shown incredible professionalism.”

The fire chief told the press conference five bodies were found in one cabin.

“The yacht tended to the right and obviously the bodies tried to go to the other side and take refuge in their cabins.

“We found five bodies in a cabin on the left and another one in the third cabin on the left. They were in the higher part of the shipwreck.”

Location map where the Bayesian sank.

On Saturday, the body of Hannah Lynch, the 18-year-old daughter of tech billionaire Mike Lynch was recovered from the wreckage.

The Bayesian was built by Italian shipbuilder Perini in 2008 and was last refitted in 2020, and was managed by yachting company Camper & Nicholsons.

Hannah Lynch, 18, died in the Bayesian sinking off the coast of Sicily. Photo / Supplied

It won a string of awards for its design and can accommodate up to 12 guests in six suites and a crew of 10, according to online specialist yacht sites.

Formerly known as Salute, or health in Italian, its 75m mast is the tallest aluminium mast in the world, Perini said on its website.

- NZ Herald



