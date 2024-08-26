Reuters was not able to independently verify the decision. Being placed under investigation in Italy does not imply guilt and does not mean formal charges will necessarily follow.
A 51-year old New Zealand national, Cutfield is being investigated for manslaughter and shipwreck, the dailies La Repubblica and Corriere della Sera said.
While the yacht had been hit by a very sudden meteorological event, it was plausible that crimes of multiple manslaughter and causing a shipwreck through negligence had been committed, the head of the public prosecutor’s office of Termini Imerese, Ambrogio Cartosio, said on Saturday.
Cutfield’s brother Mark told the Herald that his sibling was a “very good sailor” and was “very well respected” in the Mediterranean.
He confirmed his brother initially went to the hospital but did not suffer from injuries “too dramatic”.
“He’s safe, he’s okay.”
Cartosio said on Saturday the development of that inquiry could be of “any sort imaginable”.
“It was absolutely indispensable to make that press conference given the interest of the world press in those who died,” he said.
Cartosio said the yacht had already sunk by the time rescue forces arrived.
He described the incident as “grave tragedy” and to “reduce the dimensions of the tragedy” they called a “big operation of firefighters and firefighting divers who have shown incredible courage and skill” who carried out a very difficult mission indeed and have allowed us to inspect properly the wreck for bodies.
The local fire chief said 123 dives were taken by the coastguard during the operation and could only stay for 12 minutes maximum under the water.
“It was an intense bout of work as you can imagine and very stressful, nevertheless in four days, the results we achieved do not require any further explanation,” he said.